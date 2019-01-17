Canadiens' Byron suspended three games

FILE PHOTO: Jan 14, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Montreal Canadiens left winig Paul Byron (41) is defended by Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) during the second period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Montreal Canadiens forward Paul Byron was suspended three games without pay on Thursday for a high hit on Florida Panthers defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, the NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced.

Byron received a two-minute charging penalty on the play that occurred in the second period on Tuesday.

Weegar, 25, had just cleared the puck behind the net when Bryon crashed into him at the boards. Byron launched his right shoulder into Weegar’s head, forcing Weegar to depart the contest.

Byron, 29, will forfeit $18,817.20 in pay. The money goes into the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

In 34 games this season, Byron has 10 goals and eight assists. He is in his ninth NHL season, having appeared briefly with the Buffalo Sabres before playing four years for the Calgary Flames and now four for Montreal. Byron has 80 goals and 82 assists in 397 career games.

