Devils' Boyle announces cancer is in remission

Brian Boyle has three goals and an assist through his first six games for the New Jersey Devils this season, but he has a bigger reason than stats to possess a positive outlook.

Oct 20, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; New Jersey Devils center Brian Boyle (11) celebrates his goal with left wing Taylor Hall (9) and defenseman Will Butcher (8) and center Nico Hischier (13) during the third period against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

He learned this week that his cancer, chronic myeloid leukemia, is in remission.

The 33-year-old center announced that recent tests found no leukemia cells.

Boyle had been diagnosed Sept. 19, 2017, but he returned to the action six weeks later, playing through the rest of last season while undergoing cancer treatments.

“A test (BCR-ABL1) looks for the leukemia cells in your blood, and when I was first diagnosed, it was at 75 percent,” Boyle told NHL.com on Wednesday. “At the end of last season, it was at .08 percent, and in July I was .04 percent. The results showed all zeros on Monday. It’s full molecular remission, and I feel really good. It was kind of the way the progression was happening the last few tests. ...

“The game plan has been working well, and now I’m just going to continue with it. It was good news, but it doesn’t change a whole lot for me, and I’ll continue taking the medicine (monthly).”

He also will still go for regular checkups.

Last season, Boyle finished with 13 goals and 10 assists in 69 games. he was awarded the NHL’s Masterton Trophy, given to the player who best represents the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication.

In 12 NHL seasons, Boyle has 109 goals and 87 assists in 699 games. A first-round pick of the Kings in 2003, he played parts of two seasons for Los Angeles before playing for the New York Rangers, Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs. He is in his second season with the Devils.

—Field Level Media