COVID-19 outbreak prompts NHL to pause Devils' season

The New Jersey Devils closed their facilities and put their season on pause at least through Saturday as a COVID-19 outbreak on the team grew Monday.

The NHL announced that four additional Devils players have been added to the COVID Protocol Absence list, and that at least three games have been postponed: Tuesday and Thursday at Pittsburgh, and Saturday’s home game against the New York Rangers.

The Devils COVID Protocol list now includes Mackenzie Blackwood, Connor Carrick, Aaron Dell, Andreas Johnsson, Janne Kuokkanen, Michael McLeod, Kyle Palmieri, Sami Vatanen, Pavel Zacha, and Travis Zajac.

The Devils are in fifth place in the East Division, with 10 points in nine games (4 wins, 3 losses, including 2 overtime wins). In their most recent game, they beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 on Sunday.

The league said on Twitter that Devils’ facilities are closed to all players on the active roster, “effective immediately ... until further notice.”

The league is reviewing and revising the team’s regular-season schedule.