Devils sign coach Hynes to multiyear extension

FILE PHOTO: Nov 18, 2018; Raleigh, NC, USA; New Jersey Devils head coach John Hynes looks on from behind the players bench against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. The Carolina Hurricanes defeated the New Jersey Devils 2-1. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The New Jersey Devils have signed coach John Hynes to a multiyear contract extension, the team announced Thursday.

Hynes, 43, is in his fourth season with the Devils and has compiled a 125-122-38 record, including 15-17-7 this season.

He was under contract through the end of the 2018-19 season. Terms of the new deal were not immediately available.

“He has cultivated a group of veteran leaders, while helping our young players develop and gain experience,” general manager and executive vice president Ray Shero said. “John is to be commended for the progress the team has made under his direction and this commitment shows that we are confident in the role he will play in our future success.”

New Jersey snapped a five-year playoff drought in 2017-18, making the postseason for the first time since reaching the 2012 Stanley Cup Finals.

Hynes is the second-winningest coach in Devils history behind Jacques Lemaire, who won 276 games from 1994-2011.

—Field Level Media