NHL notebook: Bettman suspends D Voynov for 2019-20

Defenseman Slava Voynov has been suspended for the 2019-20 season due to “unacceptable off-ice conduct,” the NHL announced Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: October 19, 2014; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Kings defenseman Slava Voynov (26) recovers the puck as Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon (46) defends during the third period at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Voynov, 29, recently applied for reinstatement to the NHL. He was indefinitely suspended in October 2014 after being arrested following an altercation with his wife. Police responded to Voynov’s house in Redondo Beach, Calif., and said he punched, kicked and choked his wife. Voynov, who was a member of the Los Angeles Kings at the time, entered a no-contest plea in July 2015.

Last July, a conviction in that case was dismissed by a Los Angeles judge. The Kings terminated Voynov’s six-year, $25 million contract after his arrest and placed him on their voluntary retired list.

“Today’s ruling, while tailored to the specific facts of this case and the individuals involved, is necessary and consistent with the NHL’s strongly-held policy that it cannot and will not tolerate this and similar types of conduct, particularly as directed at a spouse, domestic partner or family member,” NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement.

—Victor Hedman will return to the lineup for the Tampa Bay Lightning when they open the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Wednesday at home against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

“He’s playing,” coach Jon Cooper said, per NHL.com. “Good to go.”

Hedman, the reigning Norris Trophy winner, missed the regular season’s final four games with an upper-body injury. He practiced both Monday and Tuesday. In 70 games this season, he scored 54 points (12 goals, 42 assists).

—Mike Lange, the longtime broadcaster for the Pittsburgh Penguins, will miss the start of the playoffs after suffering an adverse reaction to medication for pneumonia.

The 71-year-old radio voice of the Penguins is resting at home after a brief hospitalization last week, according to a statement from the team. Lange, who is in his 44th season with the team, will phone into the broadcast on WXDX-FM (105.9) and the Penguins Radio Network during the first intermission of Game 1.

Pittsburgh opens the postseason Wednesday on the road against the New York Islanders.

