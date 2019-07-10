NHL notebook: Blackhawks, Sabres swap recent first-rounders

The Chicago Blackhawks and Buffalo Sabres exchanged former first-round picks Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Nov 11, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goalie Malcolm Subban (30) trips Boston Bruins left wing David Pastrnak (88) during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The Blackhawks will receive 21-year-old forward Alexander Nylander while sending 20-year-old defenseman Henri Jokiharju to Buffalo.

Nylander, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2016 draft, appeared in 19 career games for Buffalo, including 12 last season, when he had two goals and two assists. Jokiharju, selected 29th in the first round in 2017, posted 12 assists in 38 games for Chicago as a rookie last season.

Nylander, a native of Calgary, had 31 points (12 goals, 19 assists) in 49 games for the AHL’s Rochester Americans last season. Jokiharju, from Finland, posted 17 points (two goals, 15 assists) in 30 games for the Rockford IceHogs of the AHL.

—Former Nashville captain Greg Johnson, who took the first faceoff in Predators history, died Tuesday in Detroit. He was 48. No cause of death was immediately reported.

A second-round draft pick by the Philadelphia Flyers in 1989, Johnson scored 369 points (145 goals, 224 assists) in 785 career NHL games from 1993-2006. He served as the Predators’ captain from 2002 to 2006 and still holds the franchise records for short-handed goals (11) and short-handed points (17).

Johnson is survived by his wife and two children. His younger brother, Ryan Johnson, played 13 seasons in the NHL (1997-2011) with five teams.

—Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar signed a two-year contract extension, the team announced, keeping him under contract through the 2021-22 season.

The 47-year-old Bednar has guided the Avalanche to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons.

“Jared has done a tremendous job behind the bench and has earned the opportunity to continue leading this team,” Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic said in a news release. “He is an outstanding coach who has the full trust of his players, coaches and staff. He has guided this franchise to two straight playoff appearances and we are excited with what this group can do moving forward.”

—The Vegas Golden Knights avoided arbitration with Malcolm Subban, signing the goaltender to a one-year, $850,000 contract.

Subban appeared in 21 games (20 starts) for Vegas last season, with an 8-10-2 record, a 2.93 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage. Subban, 25, again will be an arbitration-eligible restricted free agent after next season.

Subban, claimed off waivers from the Boston Bruins in October 2017, was 13-4-2 in the 2017-18 season with a 2.68 GAA and a .910 save percentage, helping the Golden Knights reach the Stanley Cup Final.

—Field Level Media