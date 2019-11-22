NHL notebook: Blues' Blais (wrist surgery) out 10 weeks

St. Louis Blues forward Sammy Blais will undergo surgery on his right wrist and be sidelined at least 10 weeks, the team announced Thursday.

Nov 15, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov (44) loses his footing as he collides with St. Louis Blues left wing Sammy Blais (9) in the third period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Blais was injured during the Blues’ 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old has collected five goals, three assists and 10 penalty minutes in 20 games this season.

Blais, who scored a goal and set up two others in the playoffs in the spring, has recorded 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) in 63 career games since being selected by St. Louis in the sixth round of the 2014 NHL Draft.

—Tampa Bay Lightning star forward Nikita Kucherov sat out the road game against the Chicago Blackhawks, coach Jon Cooper announced.

Kucherov, who is the reigning Hart Trophy recipient, sustained an upper-body injury following a hit from St. Louis forward Brayden Schenn in the second period of Tuesday’s 3-1 setback to the Blues.

Cooper said he wasn’t certain if Kucherov would be available to play in Tampa Bay’s game against the visiting Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Kucherov, 26, has recorded six goals and 12 assists in 18 games this season for the Lightning.

—Veteran NHL player and coach Paul MacLean was added the Columbus Blue Jackets’ coaching staff as an assistant with emphasis on special teams.

MacLean was expected to be on the bench for the Blue Jackets’ home game against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday, according the Columbus Dispatch.

MacLean, 61, was head coach for the Ottawa Senators from 2011-14, compiling a 114-90-35 record with the club and two playoff appearances. He was fired 27 games into the 2014 season, with his dismissal coming just 18 months after winning NHL Coach of the Year honors.

—The Pittsburgh Penguins recalled defenseman Zach Trotman from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League in advance of their road game against the New York Islanders.

Trotman, 29, had two goals and three assists over eight games in the AHL.

Trotman has three career NHL goals and 10 assists over 83 games with the Boston Bruins and Penguins. Trotman appeared in 13 games with the Penguins last season, recording one assist.

