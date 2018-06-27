NHL notebook: Brodeur headlines six inductees to Hall of Fame

Goaltender Martin Brodeur was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility and headlines the six-person Class of 2018 announced Tuesday.

Feb 9, 2016; Newark, NJ, USA; Former New Jersey Devils goaltender Martin Brodeur waves to the fans during his number retirement ceremony before the start of the NHL game between the New Jersey Devils and the Edmonton Oilers at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters Picture Supplied by Action Images

Willie O’Ree, who broke the color barrier in 1958, and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman were elected under the builders category. Former NHL player Martin St. Louis, Canadian women’s player Jayna Hefford and Russian player Alexander Yakushev round out the class, which will be inducted Nov. 12 in Toronto.

Brodeur, who played in nine All-Star Games, set records for career victories (691) and shutouts (125) during a 22-year career. He spent 21 seasons with the New Jersey Devils and helped the franchise win three Stanley Cup crowns.

“I don’t think you’ll ever get used to hearing those words,” Brodeur told TSN when asked about becoming a Hall of Famer. “It’s quite an honor. You don’t dream to be in the Hall of Fame. You dream about playing one day in the NHL. And then you get greedy a little bit.”

—The Tampa Bay Lightning re-signed center J.T. Miller to a five-year deal worth $26.25 million.

Miller was acquired at the trading deadline from the New York Rangers and had 10 goals and eight assists in 19 games with the Lightning. Overall, the 25-year-old Miller had 23 points and 35 assists (58 points) in 82 games.

Miller has scored more than 20 goals in three straight seasons and has 82 in 360 career NHL games. He has 108 assists.

—Penguins restricted free agent Bryan Rust signed a four-year, $14 million deal to remain in Pittsburgh.

Rust, 26, was eligible to become a restricted free agent July 1.

Coming off of a career-best 38 points in 2017-18, Rust had 25 assists and 13 goals. Four of his five career playoff goals have been game-winners.

—Field Level Media