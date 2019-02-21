NHL notebook: Bruins reportedly acquire Coyle from Wild

The Minnesota Wild have traded forward Charlie Coyle to the Boston Bruins, according to multiple reports Wednesday.

Jan 23, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Minnesota Wild center Charlie Coyle (3) following his goal in the second period against the Colorado Avalanche at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Boston is expected to send forward Ryan Donato and a fifth-round draft pick to Minnesota, according to The Athletic, which was first to report the parameters of the deal.

Coyle, 26, has spent his first six-plus seasons with the Wild. He has scored double-digit goals in each of the past six seasons, including 10 goals this season to go along with 18 assists in 60 games. He is a Massachusetts native and played briefly at Boston University.

The 22-year-old Donato, who is the son of longtime NHL player Ted Donato, has nine points (six goals, three assists) in 34 games this season. He has scored 11 goals in 46 career contests.

—Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Radko Gudas drew a two-game suspension for high-sticking Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov one day earlier.

Gudas is considered to be a repeat offender under the Collective Bargaining Agreement and will lose $81,707.32 in salary, the NHL announced. The money will be set aside for the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

The high-sticking incident happened late in the third period of Tuesday’s game, which the Lightning won 5-2. Kucherov and Gudas were tied up in Tampa Bay’s offensive zone when Gudas raised his stick and swatted it into the side of Kucherov’s face.

—The Washington Capitals waived right winger Devante Smith-Pelly, cutting ties with one of the heroes of their run to the Stanley Cup last season.

Smith-Pelly scored seven goals in the last postseason — matching his regular-season total — and tallied the game-tying goal during the Capitals’ Cup-clinching Game 5 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights. Smith-Pelly had four goals and four assists in 54 games this season.

NHL teams have until noon ET Thursday to claim the 26-year-old Smith-Pelly. The Capitals could be maneuvering for a trade, with the NHL deadline coming Monday.

—Field Level Media