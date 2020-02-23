NHL notebook: Caps’ Ovechkin scores 700th goal in loss

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin became the eighth member of the NHL’s 700-goal club on Saturday after scoring 4:50 into the third period during a 3-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils in Newark, N.J.

Ovechkin, 34, scored his milestone goal after unleashing a one-timer from the right circle that sailed past goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood.

The three-time Hart Trophy recipient’s 42nd goal of the season tied the contest at 2 and allowed him to join Wayne Gretzky, Gordie Howe, Jaromir Jagr, Brett Hull, Marcel Dionne, Phil Esposito and Mike Gartner in the exclusive club.

Ovechkin was mobbed by his teammates, who rushed off the bench to celebrate on the ice. The crowd at Prudential Center gave him an ovation even though the Devils lost their lead on the play.

—The Carolina Hurricanes were forced to use an emergency goaltender after injuries sidelined starter James Reimer and backup Petr Mrazek during the first two periods of their game against the host Toronto Maple Leafs.

Dave Ayres, 42, took over as the Hurricanes’ emergency goaltender. He reportedly is the Zamboni operator for the AHL’s Toronto Marlies. The Maple Leafs quickly took advantage with two goals in a span of 1:34 against the unlikely netminder, trimming the Hurricanes’ lead to 4-3.

Per league rules, Ayres was available to play for either team as a third option in net. He changed into a Hurricanes sweater, but other gear, such as his goalie mask and pads, included Maple Leafs and Marlies logos.

—The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired forward Miikka Salomaki from the Nashville Predators in exchange for defenseman Ben Harpur.

Salomaki, 26, tallied one goal in five games with the Predators this season. He spent parts of six seasons with Nashville, notching a total of 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in 167 games.

Harpur, 25, has not appeared in an NHL game this season. He spent parts of four seasons with the Ottawa Senators from 2015-19, posting seven points (one goal, six assists) in 103 games.

—Field Level Media