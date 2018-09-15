NHL notebook: Career over for Detroit's Zetterberg

Henrik Zetterberg’s NHL career is over due to a degenerative back issue, Detroit Red Wings general manager Ken Holland said Friday as training camp opened.

FILE PHOTO: Apr 17, 2016; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Red Wings left wing Henrik Zetterberg (40) skates with the puck during the second period against the Tampa Bay Lightning in game three of the first round of the 2016 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Joe Louis Arena. Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters/File Photo

Zetterberg was holding out hope he could return for a 16th season, but he already had been ruled out of being ready for the start of the season.

According to Holland, Zetterberg will go on long-term injured reserve. He has three years remaining on a 12-year deal.

FILE PHOTO: Jan 16, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Ottawa Senators center Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) and Los Angeles Kings center Trevor Lewis (22) battle for the puck in the third period of the game at Staples Center. Senators won 5-3. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters/File Photo

Zetterberg, who turns 38 in October, told reporters at the end of the regular season in April that he would have to evaluate his health before deciding whether to retire. “I don’t want to think I have played my last game,” the forward told the Free Press then.

—The Ottawa Senators already are hurting after the first day of training camp.

The Senators appear to have lost Jean-Gabriel Pageau for the bulk of the season after the veteran center suffered a torn Achilles tendon in his right leg during physical testing Thursday.

Surgery was performed Thursday night, and he is expected to be out for at least six months, the team announced.

FILE PHOTO: Apr 25, 2016; St. Louis, MO, USA; Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford (50) makes a save in the game against the St. Louis Blues during the second period in game seven of the first round of the 2016 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scottrade Center. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters/File Photo

— Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford missed the team’s first practice and told reporters his season-ending injury last season was a concussion.

The Blackhawks placed Crawford on injured reserve on Dec. 27 with what was termed an “upper-body injury.” He last played on Dec. 23 and was pulled during the contest.

Crawford said he is still experiencing the effects 8 1/2 months later.

—Field Level Media