NHL notebook: Devils deal Coleman, Greene hours apart

The New Jersey Devils traded 21-goal scorer Blake Coleman to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday in exchange for a prospect and a first-round pick, hours after shipping off captain Andy Greene.

FILE PHOTO: Jan 14, 2020; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New Jersey Devils center Blake Coleman (20) skates during the warm up against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

The Devils acquired prospect Nolan Foote from Tampa as well as a first-round pick from Vancouver. The pick, which Tampa owned the rights to, will be a first-rounder in the 2020 draft if the Canucks make the playoffs. If the Canucks miss the playoffs, the pick defers to a 2021 first-rounder.

Foote, 19, has 15 goals and 18 assists for Kelowna of the WHL. He was the 27th overall selection in the 2019 draft.

Coleman, a 28-year old forward, entered Sunday’s action tied for the team lead in goals. He was fourth on the team in points with 31. He has one year left on his contract at $1.8 million.

—In the Devils’ other trade, the New York Islanders acquired the veteran defenseman Greene from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for minor league defenseman David Quenneville and a 2021 second-round pick.

Greene, 37, has spent all 14 of his NHL seasons with the Devils, with 246 points (49 goals, 197 assists) in 923 career games, which ranks seventh in franchise history. He has two goals and nine assists in 53 games this season.

Greene, who was in his fifth season as New Jersey’s captain, is set to be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. New Jersey is 14th in the 16-team Eastern Conference.

—The St. Louis Blues’ postponed game against the host Anaheim Ducks will be played March 11.

The NHL announced the schedule change for the game that initially was postponed after Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on the bench during the first period last Tuesday.

The game will begin with the score tied at 1, as it was at the time of the postponement. It will follow a full 60-minute format, however.

—The Columbus Blue Jackets placed right wing Cam Atkinson on injured reserve as he continues to recover from an ankle injury sustained earlier this month.

The move is retroactive to Feb. 8, when the injury occurred in a 2-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche. He is expected to miss two to three weeks of action.

Atkinson also went on IR in December with an ankle sprain and missed 12 games.

—The Carolina Hurricanes will host a 2021 NHL Stadium Series game, the NHL announced Saturday night.

The outdoor game will be played Feb. 20, 2021, at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, home to North Carolina State football. The opponent will be announced at a later date.

—Field Level Media