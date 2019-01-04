NHL notebook: Devils extend Hynes

The New Jersey Devils have signed coach John Hynes to a multiyear contract extension, the team announced Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Nov 18, 2018; Raleigh, NC, USA; New Jersey Devils head coach John Hynes looks on from behind the players bench against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. The Carolina Hurricanes defeated the New Jersey Devils 2-1. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Hynes, 43, is in his fourth season with the Devils and has compiled a 125-122-38 record, including 15-17-7 this season.

He was under contract through the end of the 2018-19 season. Terms of the new deal were not immediately available.

“He has cultivated a group of veteran leaders, while helping our young players develop and gain experience,” general manager and executive vice president Ray Shero said. “John is to be commended for the progress the team has made under his direction and this commitment shows that we are confident in the role he will play in our future success.”

—Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price made his return against the Vancouver Canucks after missing the previous three games with a lower-body injury.

Price told reporters Wednesday that the injury had bothered him for several weeks before he finally sat out late last month.

Montreal also got forward Joel Armia back against the Canucks, after he was activated following a 25-game absence due to a lower-body injury. Winger Andrew Shaw (neck) was placed on injured reserve, retroactive to Monday, to make room on the roster.

—Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel will miss at least the next two games with an upper-body injury.

The 22-year-old center will be reevaluated after sitting out Thursday’s home game against Florida and Saturday’s game at Boston, coach Phil Housley confirmed.

Eichel, who leads the Sabres with 49 points (15 goals, 34 assists) in 40 games, has not played since aggravating the injury during the first period of Monday’s 3-1 loss to the New York Islanders.

—Field Level Media