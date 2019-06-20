NHL notebook: Ducks buy out former MVP Perry

The Anaheim Ducks bought out the contract of former NHL MVP Corey Perry on Wednesday, ending the winger’s 14-year tenure with the team.

FILE PHOTO - Mar 6, 2019; Anaheim, CA, USA; Anaheim Ducks right wing Corey Perry (10) looks on during the second period against the St. Louis Blues at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Perry, 34, had two years and $12 million remaining on an eight-year contract, which included a no-trade clause. He is coming off the least productive season of his career, as he managed just six goals and four assists while missing 51 games.

“This is one of the most difficult decisions I’ve had to make in my 44 years in the NHL,” executive vice president/general manager Bob Murray said in a statement. “Corey gave everything to this franchise for 14 years, never giving an inch to his competitors.”

Perry ranks first in franchise history in games played (988), four ahead of Ryan Getzlaf, as well as second in goals (372) and third in assists (404) and points (776). He is the only Ducks player ever to win the Hart Trophy as league MVP (2010-11).

—Center Kevin Hayes is close to signing a seven-year, $50 million deal with the Philadelphia Flyers, removing another key player from the free agent pool, TSN reported.

The Flyers acquired Hayes on June 3 from the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for a fifth-round selection, simply to have the first shot at signing him.

Hayes spent the first four-plus seasons of his career with the New York Rangers before a February deadline trade sent him to Winnipeg. In 381 career games, the 27-year-old has 92 goals and 137 assists.

—The 2020 NHL Draft will be held in Montreal, the league announced.

The draft will be June 26-27 at the Bell Centre. It will mark the first time that Montreal has hosted the draft since 2009.

The city hosted the draft every year from 1963-84 and also was the site in 1986, 1988 and 1992.

—Field Level Media