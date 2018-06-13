NHL notebook: Ekman-Larsson, Coyotes agree to extension

The Arizona Coyotes and defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson reached a verbal agreement on an eight-year contract extension, according to a Tuesday report from TSN.

Ice Hockey - 2018 IIHF World Championships - Gold Medal Match - Sweden v Switzerland - Royal Arena - Copenhagen, Denmark - May 20, 2018 - Oliver Ekman-Larsson of Sweden and goaltender Leonardo Genoni of Switzerland in action. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

The deal is reportedly worth $8.25 million per season and will include a no-movement clause.

Ekman-Larsson, who turns 27 next month, is eligible to sign a new contract starting July 1. He could have become an unrestricted free agent next summer if he didn’t re-sign with Arizona.

Ekman-Larsson signed a six-year contract with Arizona in 2013, and the Coyotes have failed to make the playoffs while he has played out that deal. The No. 6 overall pick in the 2009 NHL Draft had 42 points (14 goals, 28 assists) in 82 games this season. In 576 career games, he has 290 points (102 goals, 188 assists).

—The Ottawa Senators are investigating allegations that the fiancee of forward Mike Hoffman repeatedly harassed defenseman Erik Karlsson and his wife, the team announced.

Karlsson and his wife, Melinda, filed for a protective order against Monika Caryk, Hoffman’s fiancee, on May 4, alleging that Caryk has harassed the couple online since November. Hoffman denied the accusations to the Ottawa Citizen, “There is a 150 percent chance that my fiancee, Monika, and I are not involved in any of the accusations that have been pursued (that are) coming our way.”

Among the claims made by the Karlssons in the document, which was obtained by multiple media outlets: “Monika Caryk has uttered numerous statements wishing my unborn child dead ... uttered that she wished I was dead and that someone should ‘take out’ my husband’s legs to end his career.” The Karlssons’ first child, which was due in April, was stillborn in March.

—The Chicago Blackhawks and defenseman Henri Jokiharju agreed to terms on a three-year contract.

The Blackhawks selected Jokiharju in the first round (29th overall) of the 2017 draft. The Finnish 18-year-old just finished his second season with the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League.

Despite playing eight fewer games in 2017-18 than he did in his first WHL season, Jokiharju scored three more goals (12) and 20 more assists (59) in his second season.

—Field Level Media