NHL notebook: G Delia, Blackhawks agree to extension

Goaltender Collin Delia and the Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a three-year contract extension, the team announced Monday.

Feb 2, 2019; Saint Paul, MN, USA; Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Collin Delia (60) looks on in the second period during the game against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

The deal will go through the 2021-22 season and carries a $1 million annual average value.

In 12 games this season Delia, 24, has a record of 6-2-3 to go with a 2.98 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage. His save percentage places him 12th among goaltenders with at least 10 appearances.

The contract extension gives the Blackhawks at least one longer-term option at the position. Veteran Cam Ward will be a free agent at the end of the season, and Corey Crawford’s contract expires at the end of the 2019-20 season.

—The Los Angeles Kings traded veteran forward Nate Thompson and a fifth-round draft pick to the Montreal Canadiens for a fourth-round selection, the Kings announced.

Thompson, 34, has four goals and two assists in 53 games this season. He is slated to become a free agent after the season. Thompson had 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 79 games in parts of two seasons with Los Angeles.

Overall, Thompson has 57 goals and 77 assists (134 points) in 672 career games with the Boston Bruins (2006-07), New York Islanders (2008-10), Tampa Bay Lightning (2010-14), Anaheim Ducks (2014-17), Ottawa Senators (2017-18) and Kings.

—The Columbus Blue Jackets traded minor league defenseman Blake Siebenaler to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for a conditional pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced in a statement.

Siebenaler, who turns 23 on Feb. 27, spent the past three seasons with the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League and has posted 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) over 83 games.

Siebenaler was selected by Columbus in the third round (77th overall) in the 2014 draft. Prior to joining the NHL, he played three seasons with the Niagara IceDogs in the Ontario Hockey League (2013-16) and had 25 goals and 71 assists (96 points) over 199 games.

