NHL notebook: Jets goalie Hellebuyck signs six-year deal

The Winnipeg Jets announced the signing of restricted free agent goalie Connor Hellebuyck to a six-year, $37 million deal Thursday.

Hellebuyck had filed for salary arbitration last week after being tendered a qualifying offer by the Jets in June, but his July 27 hearing will no longer be needed.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a breakout 2017-18 season that saw him tie for the NHL lead in wins after posting a 44-11-9 record. He had a 2.36 goals-against average and .924 save percentage in 67 games (64 starts) and was named a finalist for the Vezina Trophy, awarded to the league’s top goaltender.

Hellebuyck continued his success into the postseason, where he had a 2.36 GAA and .922 save percentage in 17 games before the Jets fell to the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference finals.

—The Chicago Blackhawks traded forwards Marian Hossa and Vinnie Hinostroza, defenseman Jordan Oesterle and a third-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft to the Arizona Coyotes for forwards Marcus Kruger and MacKenzie Entwistle, a pair of minor-leaguers and a fifth-round pick in 2019.

The trade appears to be more about gaining flexibility with the salary cap than the acquisitions for the Blackhawks. Hossa, 39, spent last season on long-term injured reserved and has been told he never will play again because of a skin disorder. Still, his contract has three years left and carries an annual cap hit of roughly $5.28 million.

By sending his contract to Arizona, Chicago can regain that cap space. The Blackhawks now have more than $10 million they can use to sign the three or four players they need to fill out their roster, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

—The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed restricted free agent defenseman Jamie Oleksiak to a three-year, $6.4 million contract extension, the team announced. The two sides will avoid an arbitration hearing scheduled for July 28.

Oleksiak, 25, made just less than $1 million last season. The Penguins acquired him from the Dallas Stars for a conditional fourth-round pick in December.

Oleksiak recorded four goals and 10 assists with a plus-13 rating in 47 games for the Penguins last season, bringing his season totals to five, 12 and plus-7, respectively. He averaged 17 minutes, 24 seconds of ice time per game in Pittsburgh, up 2:24 from his average before the trade.

