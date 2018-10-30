NHL notebook: Leafs' Matthews out at least four weeks

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews will be out at least four weeks with a left shoulder injury, the team announced.

Oct 20, 2018; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) skates during the warm up against the St. Louis Blues at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Matthews, 21, will be placed on injured reserve. He was hurt Saturday in the second period of the Leafs’ win over Winnipeg when he took a hit from Jets defenseman Jacob Trouba.

In 11 games this season, Matthews has 10 goals (tied for second in the NHL) and six assists. A right shoulder ailment limited him last season to 62 games, but he posted 34 goals and 29 assists.

—Goaltender Cory Schneider is accompanying the New Jersey Devils on their seven-game road excursion and will make his season debut sometime during the trip, coach John Hynes told reporters.

Schneider had offseason hip surgery and just completed a three-game conditioning stint for Binghamton of the American Hockey League. He pronounced himself ready to go on Monday.

Schneider went 17-16-6 with a 2.93 goals-against average in 40 appearances last season. He missed time with hip and groin injuries and underwent hip surgery on May 1. Keith Kinkaid is 5-2-1 with a 2.12 GAA this season as Schneider’s replacement.

—The NHL and MGM Resorts International announced a sports betting partnership.

Commissioner Gary Bettman announced the deal with the Las Vegas-based casino company. MGM becomes the NHL’s first sports betting partner, following the lead of the NBA and WNBA.

“The new sports betting landscape presents a unique opportunity for fan engagement utilizing technology and data that are exclusive to our league,” Bettman said.

—Field Level Media