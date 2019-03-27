NHL notebook: Lightning give Cooper multi-year extension

The Tampa Bay Lightning announced a multi-year contract extension Tuesday for coach Jon Cooper amid a record-breaking season for the franchise.

With five games left in the regular season, the Lightning lead the NHL with 122 points — nine more than the previous franchise record set last season.

“I am very pleased to announce Jon’s extension today,” vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois said in a statement. “His ability to forge impactful relationships with everyone from players to staff has been a trademark of his tenure with the organization and he is the absolute best coach for our hockey team.”

Cooper, 51, joined the Lightning in March 2013 and owns a 302-157-44 record. He is the longest-tenured and the winningest coach in franchise history.

—New York Islanders forward Andrew Ladd has a torn left ACL but should be healthy in time for training camp next fall, general manager Lou Lamoriello said.

Ladd, 33, tallied three goals and eight assists in 26 games before getting hurt in Sunday’s 2-0 win against Arizona.

Lamoriello said Ladd’s leadership and his postseason experience — including Stanley Cup championships with Carolina in 2006 and Chicago in 2010 — will be missed. “It’s always difficult to lose a veteran who has experience,” Lamoriello said. “He’s played very well the last few games he’s played, but this, it’s part of the game.”

—Philadelphia announced the signing of left wing Michael Raffl to a two-year, $3.2 million extension, keeping him with the Flyers through the 2020-21 campaign.

The 30-year-old Austrian has played all six seasons of his NHL career with the Flyers and has 70 goals and 62 assists (132 points) in 406 career games. He has six goals and 12 assists in 61 games this season.

“We’re happy to have Michael for the next two years,” Philadelphia general manager Chuck Fletcher said in a statement. “Throughout his six seasons with the Flyers he has played a pivotal role in a variety of positions and situations. His versatility, experience and work ethic will be valuable assets to our team going forward.”

