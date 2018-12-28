NHL notebook: Pens ink Guentzel to five-year extension

The Pittsburgh Penguins re-signed forward Jake Guentzel to a five-year, $30 million contract extension, the team announced Thursday.

Dec 22, 2018; Raleigh, NC, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates after scoring a second period goal against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The deal runs from the 2019-20 season through the 2023-24 campaign and carries an average annual value of $6 million.

Guentzel, 24, entered the Penguins’ Thursday night game against Detroit ranked fourth on the team with 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists) in 36 games.

Drafted in the third round by Pittsburgh in 2013, Guentzel played in all 82 games last season and set career highs with 22 goals and 26 assists.

—The St. Louis Blues reportedly will host the NHL All-Star Game in 2020, returning to the city for the first time in more than three decades.

The Athletic broke the news, with the league expected to make an official announcement at the Winter Classic on New Year’s Day.

The city previously hosted the All-Star Game two times, on Feb. 9, 1988, and Jan. 20, 1970, both at the St. Louis Arena. The 2020 showcase would take place at the newly renovated and rebranded Enterprise Center, which received a $42 million facelift last summer.

—Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price will miss at least the next three games due to a lower-body injury, the team announced.

The Canadiens said Price would not travel to Florida for the Friday game against the Panthers. He will not be available Saturday at Tampa Bay or Monday at Dallas.

Price has a 15-10-4 record, a 2.84 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage in 30 games this season.

—Ottawa’s starting goaltender, Craig Anderson, will miss at least the next two games due to a concussion, general manager Pierre Dorion said.

The 37-year-old was hurt last Friday in a 5-2 loss to the Devils when he took a hit to the head from New Jersey left winger Miles Wood. He made 20 saves on 25 shots before being replaced by Mike McKenna at the start of the third period.

Anderson, who sat out Ottawa’s 4-0 loss to Washington on Saturday, will not join the Senators in New York on Friday to face the Islanders, and he won’t play Saturday at home against the Capitals. In 31 games this season, the 37-year-old is 14-13-3 with a 3.58 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage.

—Field Level Media