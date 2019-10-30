NHL notebook: Predators' Josi gets $72.5M extension

Defenseman Roman Josi signed an eight-year deal with the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, with the contract carrying an annual average value of just more than $9 million.

FILE PHOTO: Oct 19, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) skates with the puck during the first period against the Florida Panthers at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

The $72.47 million deal takes effect next season. Josi is in the final year of a seven-year, $28 million contract and would have become a free agent on July 1.

In a news conference announcing the signing on Tuesday, Josi, 29, said there is nowhere else he’d rather play.

“I love everything about the city,” said Josi, who is Swiss. “We have the best fans in the league. This city is home.”

—Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog is out indefinitely because of a lower-body injury.

Landeskog, 26, played in the team’s most recent game — a 5-2 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday — and practiced on Sunday, but the team did not announce when or how the injury occurred.

The left winger has three goals and four assists in 11 games this season. Landeskog posted career-bests in goals (34) and assists (41) last season while playing in 73 games.

—Made a healthy scratch for the second straight game, Chicago Blackhawks alternate captain Brent Seabrook expressed his frustration.

“I think I’ve been playing good,” Seabrook told reporters in Nashville, where the Blackhawks were scheduled to play the Predators on Tuesday night. “I’ve obviously been on for some goals against. Tough situation, but I feel like I’m skating better. I feel like I’ve got a lot to offer this team.”

The veteran defenseman was also a healthy scratch before Chicago played the visiting Los Angeles Kings on Sunday night, when the Blackhawks ended a four-game losing streak with a 5-1 victory.

—Pittsburgh Penguins forward Alex Galchenyuk and defenseman Brian Dumoulin were activated after their recent stints on injured reserve.

Galchenyuk, who was traded from the Arizona Coyotes to the Penguins in a June deal for veteran forward Phil Kessel, was limited during the preseason because of an undisclosed injury. He had been on IR since Oct. 9.

Dumoulin, who sustained a lower-body injury, has three assists in eight games. He is in his seventh season with the Penguins.

—Field Level Media