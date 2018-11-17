NHL notebook: Rangers acquire Strome from Oilers for Spooner

The New York Rangers acquired forward Ryan Strome from the Edmonton Oilers on Friday in exchange for forward Ryan Spooner.

Nov 6, 2018; Tampa, FL, USA;Edmonton Oilers center Ryan Strome (18) is congratulated by left wing Drake Caggiula (91) as he scores a goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Strome, 25, had two points (one goal, one assist) in 18 games for the Oilers this season. Overall, he has 162 points (59 goals, 103 assists) with the New York Islanders (2013-17) and Oilers. Spooner, 26, had one goal and one assist) in 16 games for the Rangers and 160 points (46 goals, 114 assists) with the Boston Bruins (2012-18) and Rangers.

The Rangers are hoping Strome can reach his potential with them. Strome was the fifth overall pick of the 2011 draft by the Islanders.

“When you’re a top-five pick overall there’s a lot of pressure on you to perform,” New York general manager Jeff Gorton said in a statement. “I think he feels like, and we feel like, maybe there’s a little bit more that he can still get to the level we’re all hoping he can get to.”

—Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy will miss four to six weeks with a fractured left foot, the team announced.

Vasilevskiy suffered the injury during practice on Wednesday and was evaluated by doctors on Thursday. The 24-year-old is 9-3-1 with a 2.30 goals-against average and .927 save percentage in 13 games this season. Louis Domingue will fill in as the primary starter during Vasilevskiy’s recovery period.

Vasilevskiy was a finalist for the Vezina Trophy as the league’s top goalkeeper last season when he went 44-17-3 with a 2.62 GAA and .920 save percentage. He tied for the league high in victories and in shutouts (eight).

—Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott will miss the next two weeks with what the club termed as a lower-body injury.

Elliott was injured during the third period of Thursday’s loss to the New Jersey Devils. He crouched in discomfort before leaving the ice. “It was worse than I expected,” Flyers general manager Ron Hextall told reporters on Friday. “But that’s the way it is.”

Elliott, 33, is 6-7-0 with a 2.59 goals-against average and .911 save percentage in 14 games (13 starts) this season. Cal Pickard is expected to see most of the action during Elliott’s absence. Pickard is 3-1-1 with a 4.33 GAA and .865 save percentage this season.

—The Bruins will continue their road trip without Zdeno Chara, who returned to Boston after suffering a leg injury in a 6-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night.

The defenseman left the game in the first period after a collision with Avs forward Carl Soderberg and did not return.

Chara, 41, is in his 21st season in the NHL and 13th with the Bruins. He has three goals and one assist in 18 games this season. For his career, Chara has played in 1,441 games and tallied 198 goals and 434 assists.

—Arizona Coyotes forward Josh Archibald was suspended for two games without pay for delivering an illegal check to the head of Nashville Predators forward Ryan Hartman, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced.

The suspension will cost the 26-year-old Archibald $7,258.

Archibald received a minor penalty on the play in which he smacked his shoulder into Hartman’s head during Thursday’s game. Hartman, who was stationed near the boards, had passed the puck prior to the hit.

—Field Level Media