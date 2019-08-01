NHL notebook: Rangers buy out Shattenkirk's contract

The New York Rangers made a big salary-shedding move Wednesday by buying out defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk’s contract, multiple outlets reported.

Jan 29, 2019; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk (22) reacts after losing to the Philadelphia Flyers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The 30-year-old had two years remaining on a four-year, $26.6 million extension he signed in July 2017.

The buyout will save the Rangers $5.17 million this season, with $1.48 million counting against the salary cap, according to CapFriendly.com. The cap hit balloons to more than $6 million in 2020-21, however.

Shattenkirk, a first-round pick by Colorado in 2007 and an All-Star with St. Louis in 2015, tallied two goals (a career low) and 26 assists in 73 games in 2018-19. He has 349 points (75 goals, 274 assists) in 609 career games with the Avalanche, Blues, Washington Capitals and Rangers.

—The Colorado Avalanche signed 21-year-old defenseman Samuel Girard to a seven-year contract extension that extends through the 2026-27 season.

According to reports, the contract averages $5 million per season and has a total value of $35 million.

Girard played in all 82 regular-season games for Colorado in 2018-19, extending his consecutive games streak to 150. He tallied 27 points (four goals, 23 assists) and finished sixth on the club in average ice time (19:53).

—The New Jersey Devils re-signed defenseman Will Butcher to a three-year, $11.2 million contract.

According to general manager Ray Shero, the 24-year-old Butcher will earn $3.5 million in 2019-20, $3.6 million in 2020-21 and $4.1 million in 2021-22.

Butcher tallied four goals and 26 assists in 78 games last season, finishing second among New Jersey’s defensemen with 30 points. In 2017-18, he tallied 44 points (five goals, 39 assists) in 81 games and made the NHL All-Rookie Team.

—Field Level Media