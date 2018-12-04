NHL notebook: Red Wings' Bertuzzi suspended two games

Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi was suspended two games by the NHL for roughing and unsportsmanlike conduct, the league’s Department of Player Safety announced Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Dec 1, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) reacts after scoring a goal against Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (40) during the second period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Bertuzzi delivered a punch to the face of Colorado forward Matt Calvert when the latter was tangled up near the Detroit bench during Sunday’s game between the Avalanche and Red Wings.

Calvert was checked into the Detroit bench area and multiple Red Wings grabbed his stick to keep him from getting back into the flow of play. Detroit’s Dylan Larkin was standing right next to Bertuzzi and he grabbed Calvert, while Bertuzzi dropped his right glove and punched the defenseless Calvert in the face.

Bertuzzi’s uncle, Todd Bertuzzi, was part of one of the NHL’s most incorrigible in-game acts of violence on March 8, 2004, when he played for the Vancouver Canucks. He followed Colorado defenseman Steve Moore from behind and sucker-punched him and knocked him unconscious. Moore fell to the ice and Bertuzzi jumped on him and slammed his face into the ice, leaving Moore with a career-ending broken neck.

—The Philadelphia Flyers hired Chuck Fletcher as their executive vice president and general manager. He replaces Ron Hextall, who was fired Nov. 26.

Fletcher, 51, has worked with NHL teams for 25 years and most recently served as a senior adviser with the New Jersey Devils. He was the GM of the Minnesota Wild from 2009-18, but his contract was not renewed in the spring.

During his tenure there, the Wild compiled a 399-298-89 record and qualified for the Stanley Cup playoffs in each of his last six seasons, which is the second-longest active streak in the NHL.

—The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired defenseman Marcus Pettersson from the Anaheim Ducks on Monday for forward Daniel Sprong, the teams announced.

The 22-year-old Pettersson will be a restricted free agent following the season. He is currently in the final season of a three-year, $2.475 million deal.

Pettersson had six assists in 27 games for Anaheim this season, while averaging 14:01 of ice time. The 21-year-old Sprong had four assists in 16 games for the Penguins this season. He has nine points (four goals, five assists) in 42 career NHL games.

—The Toronto Maple Leafs traded forward Josh Leivo to the Vancouver Canucks for forward Michael Carcone.

Leivo, 25, has played in 27 games this season and tallied six points (four goals, two assists). In six seasons with Toronto, he appeared in 84 games and registered 28 points (14 goals, 14 assists).

Carcone, 22, has appeared in 20 games with the AHL’s Utica Comets this season, recording six goals and 11 assists for 17 points. In a corresponding roster move, the Maple Leafs recalled defenseman Travis Dermott from the Toronto Marlies of the AHL.

—The NHL Board of Governors is expected to approve Seattle’s bid to become the league’s 32nd franchise on Tuesday.

The team would begin play as early as the 2020-21 season, depending on the availability of its renovated downtown arena. The Board of Governors opened its annual two-day December meeting on Monday in Sea Island, Ga.

Team and city officials in Seattle have already secured more than 30,000 season-ticket deposits and received approvals from local government for arena plans. The renovations are scheduled to be done by the fall of 2020, but the NHL could push the team’s inaugural season back to 2021-22 to be safe.

—Field Level Media