NHL notebook: Senators' Burrows announces retirement

Alexandre Burrows announced his retirement Friday after 13 seasons in the NHL and was hired as an assistant coach with Laval of the American Hockey League.

Apr 4, 2016; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) and defenseman Luke Shenn (52) defend against Vancouver Canucks forward Alexandre Burrows (14) during the third period at Rogers Arena. The Vancouver Canucks won 3-2. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters Picture Supplied by Action Images

Burrows, 37, spent his career with the Vancouver Canucks (2005-17) and Ottawa Senators (2017-18), tallying 205 goals and 204 assists over 913 games. Burrows finished last season with 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 71 games for the Senators, his lowest point total since his second season in the league.

“I’m happy with my career and have some great memories,” Burrows said, via the NHL Players’ Association website. “I met some wonderful people over the years. I’ll miss my teammates the most. The amount of fun we had working on our craft, the time we spent together away from the rink, the time we went through adversity together, those are things that I’m going to miss.”

Burrows played for Vancouver from 2005 until he was traded to Ottawa in 2017 and helped the Canucks come close to winning the Stanley Cup in 2011. He tied for the team lead with nine goals during that postseason run, when the Canucks fell in seven games to the Boston Bruins in the Stanley Cup Final.

—The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Tyler Ennis to a one-year, $650,000 contract, the team announced. The Minnesota Wild placed Ennis on buyout waivers last week.

Ennis, 28, was set to make $3.65 million next season, but the Wild saved about $2.4 million in cap space with the move. He had eight goals and 14 assists in 73 games last season, his first with the Wild after eight years in Buffalo.

—The Edmonton Oilers have re-signed restricted free agent forward Ryan Strome to a two-year deal, the team announced.

Salary figures were not announced, but the deal is worth $3.1 million annually, according to multiple reports. Strome made $3 million in 2017-18.

Strome, who turns 25 on Wednesday, had 13 goals and 21 assists while playing all 82 games last season, his first in Edmonton after arriving via trade from the New York Islanders last June in exchange for Jordan Eberle. Taken fifth overall by the Islanders in 2011, Strome spent his first four NHL seasons with New York, posting career highs of 17 goals and 33 assists in 2014-15.

—Anthony Duclair signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets for one year and $650,000 in what he termed a “wake-up call.”

Duclair, 22, is now with his fourth NHL team. “It’s definitely a huge wake-up call,” Duclair said in a conference call, per USA Today. “You’re a 22-year-old free agent, it’s not the best thing out there. Obviously, it’s going to raise some eyebrows and raise some questions.”

He became a free agent when the Chicago Blackhawks decided not to offer him a new contract. Drafted in the third round by the New York Rangers in 2013, Duclair played in 18 games for the Rangers in 2014-15, then was traded to the Arizona Coyotes. Duclair enjoyed a breakout season in his Arizona debut, finishing with 20 goals and 24 assists in 81 games. He struggled the following year, however, and then was traded last season to Chicago.

—Forward Matt Nieto has signed a two-year contract with the Colorado Avalanche, the team announced.

A restricted free agent, he signed through the 2019-20 season. Terms were not announced officially, but the Denver Post reported was worth $3.95 million over the two seasons after making $1 million last season.

Nieto, 25, was selected in the second round of the 2011 NHL Draft by the San Jose Sharks. The Avalanche claimed him off waivers in January 2017. With Colorado in 2017-18, he tallied a career-high 15 goals to go with 11 assists. In 338 career games, Nieto has 50 goals and 57 assists with the Sharks and Avalanche.

—The Florida Panthers agreed to terms with defenseman Alexander Petrovic on a one-year, $1.95 million contract, the team announced.

Petrovic, 26, was a restricted free agent. He scored two goals and added 11 assists in a career-high 67 games last season, playing mostly on the third defensive pairing.

For his career, Petrovic, a second-round pick by Florida in the 2010 NHL Draft, has five goals and 43 assists in 228 games.

—Field Level Media