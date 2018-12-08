NHL notebook: Sens reportedly place Duchene on IR

The Ottawa Senators placed center Matt Duchene on injured reserve Friday, per the NHL media site.

FILE PHOTO: Nov 29, 2018; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators center Matt Duchene (95) controls the puck in the third period against the New York Rangers at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

Duchene left Thursday night’s game versus the Montreal Canadiens in the second period, grabbing his leg while skating off the ice. The Senators described it as a “lower body” injury.

The Ottawa Sun reported Thursday that Senators coach Guy Boucher said Duchene “could be” dealing with a long-term injury.

The team has not given any additional details regarding the injury. With a listed expected return date of Dec. 14, the All-Star will miss the next three games.

—A day after making his season debut, Toronto forward William Nylander was involved in a car accident while riding with teammate Kasperi Kapanen near the team’s Lakeshore practice facility.

Which player was driving the vehicle is unknown. A photo reportedly from the scene showed a red sedan with the passenger side front door looking like it took a sizeable impact. NHL.com’s Mike Zeisberger reported both players were on the team charter to Boston on Friday night and are expected to play Saturday against the Bruins.

Nylander signed a six-year contract worth more than $40 million on Saturday, just before the deadline for restricted free agents to sign. Kapanen, also 22, has 21 points (11 goals, 10 assists) in 29 games this season. He played in a career-high 38 games last season, netting seven goals and adding two assists.

—Calgary Flames forward Ryan Lomberg has been suspended one game and coach Bill Peters was fined $10,000 for an incident at the end of Thursday’s game against the visiting Minnesota Wild.

Lomberg came over the boards after Minnesota defenseman Matt Dumba with 43 seconds left in the contest after Dumba leveled Flames center Mikael Backlund with a hard check. Dumba covered up as Lomberg threw a series of punches at him before the linesmen were able to separate the pair.

According to NHL rules, instigating in the final five minutes calls for an automatic suspension as well as the fine for the team’s coach.

—Field Level Media