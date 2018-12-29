NHL notebook: Stars CEO reportedly blasts Benn, Sequin

The Dallas Stars are currently in a playoff spot, are coming off an impressive shutout victory and are led in scoring by their top two players. But that didn’t stop one of the biggest voices in the organization from ripping those players to the media, using profanity to get his point across.

FILE PHOTO: Dec 22, 2018; Saint Paul, MN, USA; Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) looks on before the faceoff in the second period against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. The Dallas Stars defeated the Minnesota Wild 2-1 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

“They are (expletive) horse (expletive), I don’t know how else to put it,” team CEO Jim Lites told the media of Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin on Friday, per The Athletic. “The team was OK. But Seguin and Benn were terrible.”

Lites added that team owner Tom Gaglardi feels the same way about the duo. The comments came a day after the team beat the Nashville Predators 2-0.

Seguin leads the Stars with 21 assists and 32 points, while Benn leads the team with 15 goals to go with 15 assists. However, Sequin’s point total was tied for just 57th in the NHL through Thursday while Benn’s goal total was tied for 39th.

—Winnipeg Jets defenseman Dustin Byfuglien was fined $2,500 for slashing Calgary Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau on Thursday night, the NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced.

The incident occurred with 2:09 left in the third period of Calgary’s 4-1 victory. Gaudreau was getting ready to shoot and score an empty-net goal when Byfuglien swung his stick in his direction at center ice and caught him on the left arm. Gaudreau grabbed his arm after scoring.

Byfuglien was given a minor penalty for slashing. The puck went in the net with 2:06 remaining to give Gaudreau a hat trick.

—The Coyotes traded defenseman Trevor Murphy to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for forward Giovanni Fiore, Arizona GM John Chayka announced.

Murphy, 23, played briefly for the Coyotes last season, finishing with a goal and two assists in eight games. In 38 games with the AHL Tucson Roadrunners this season, Murphy has seven goals and 15 assists.

Fiore, 22, played in just one game with the Ducks, but he has collected 24 goals and 17 assists in 88 career games with their AHL affiliate, the San Diego Gulls.

—Field Level Media