NHL notebook: Stars' Seguin anticipates extension

Dallas Stars standout Tyler Seguin is entering the final year of his six-year, $34.5 million contract but isn’t all that interested in becoming a free agent, he told reporters during an NHL promotional event in Chicago on Thursday.

Mar 11, 2016; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin (91) celebrates a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters Picture Supplied by Action Images

The 26-year-old center is hopeful a new deal can be worked out before the Stars open their season on Oct. 4. Camp opens on Sept. 14 in Boise, Idaho, so the pace of negotiations will have to pick up for that to occur.

Seguin scored a career-best 40 goals last season, when he had 78 points in 82 games in his fifth campaign with the Stars. His 173 goals since joining Dallas tie with Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby for second most during that span, behind only Alex Ovechkin.

Seguin actually signed his current six-year deal when he was a member of the Boston Bruins. But the move to Dallas proved to be a good development.

May 15, 2016; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) skates with the puck against the San Jose Sharks during the first period in game one of the Western Conference Final of the 2016 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scottrade Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters Picture Supplied by Action Images

—St. Louis Blues winger Vladimir Tarasenko said he hopes to be cleared to return to the ice when training camp opens next week.

Tarasenko underwent left shoulder surgery nearly five months ago. He was injured in a collision along the boards with Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog in the Blues’ final game of the regular season.

Tarasenko, 26, had 66 points in 80 games last season. His 33 goals led the Blues, while his 33 assists ranked fourth.

—Seattle’s bid to receive an NHL expansion franchise likely won’t be voted on until December.

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly termed it “doubtful” that the NHL board of governors would vote on the matter earlier. He added that a Seattle squad likely wouldn’t enter the NHL until 2021-22, but the ownership group is aiming to have the league in the Pacific Northwest for the 2020-21 campaign.

Jan 27, 2018; Tampa, FL, USA; NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly addresses the media prior to the the 2018 NHL All Star Game skills competition at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Hockey Partners, the group behind the city’s bid for a franchise, is slated to make a formal presentation to the executive committee on Oct. 2. But a vote won’t occur that day.

—The Columbus Blue Jackets rewarded their senior management team with multi-year extensions after back-to-back stellar seasons.

President of hockey operations John Davidson and general manager Jarmo Kekalainen received multi-year extensions, and Bill Zito was promoted to associate general manager as part of his multi-year extension after previously being the assistant club’s general manager.

The extensions come after Columbus made the NHL playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time in franchise history. The Blue Jackets (45-30-7) had 97 points last season, second in franchise history to the 108 accumulated in 2016-17 when the club posted a franchise-best 50-24-8 record.

