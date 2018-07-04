NHL notebook: Suitors interested in Senators' Karlsson

The Ottawa Senators’ contract offer to defenseman Erik Karlsson was for eight years and $80 million, and they are now in serious trade talks with multiple highly interested suitors, according to an NBC Sports report on Tuesday.

Apr 7, 2016; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson (65) skates with the puck in front of Florida Panthers left wing Shawn Thornton (22) in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters Picture Supplied by Action Images

Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said Sunday the team had offered Karlsson — who is entering the final year of a seven-year, $45 million deal he signed in June of 2012 — an extension, but declined to discuss anything further.

Various reports indicated there are several interested suitors, including the New York Rangers, New York Islanders, Tampa Bay Lightning and Vegas Golden Knights, who reportedly came close to acquiring the two-time Norris Trophy winner at the trade deadline in February.

—The Islanders signed goaltender Robin Lehner to a one-year deal reportedly worth $1.5 million to complement fellow netminder Thomas Greiss.

Lehner, 26, has played parts of eight seasons with the Ottawa Senators and Buffalo Sabres. He is 72-97-35 with a 2.82 goals-against average in 219 games.

New York sought a reliable goaltender after Jaroslav Halak left to sign with the Boston Bruins. Lehner has started at least 50 games in each of the past two years.

—Washington Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan said re-signing forward Tom Wilson is his first order of business heading into next season.

“It’s a big priority,” MacLellan said in comments published by NHL.com. “Tom’s a big part of our team, a big part of what we got going and our playoff success. So he’s No. 1 right now.”

Wilson, 24, had 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 21 playoff games as Washington won its first Stanley Cup in franchise history. He recorded 35 points (14 goals, 21 assists) in 78 regular-season games.

—The Bruins re-signed center Sean Kuraly to a three-year contract through the 2020-21 season, the team announced.

The package is worth $3.825 million. Kuraly, 25, scored 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 75 games in his first full NHL season.

Boston also signed forward Anton Blidh to a two-way deal worth $650,000 if he is in the NHL. He scored 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists) for Providence of the American Hockey League last season.

—The Arizona Coyotes re-signed veteran center Brad Richardson to a two-year contract.

Richardson, 33, tallied 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) in 76 games with Arizona last season. He has 204 points (81 goals, 123 assists) in 683 career games with four teams including the Colorado Avalanche, Los Angeles Kings, Vancouver Canucks and Arizona.

The Coyotes also named Ahron Cohen as president and chief executive officer. Cohen replaces Steve Patterson, who will remain involved as a team consultant.

—The Islanders reacquired left wing Matt Martin from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for goaltender Eamon McAdam.

Martin spent his first six-plus NHL seasons with the Islanders before playing the last two with Toronto. The 29-year-old had 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 50 games for the Maple Leafs last season. Overall, he has 50 goals and 59 assists (109 points) in 570 career NHL games.

McAdam, 23, split time at two minor league affiliates last season. He was 5-2-0 with a 2.77 goals-against average in nine appearances for the Bridgeport Sound Tigers of the American Hockey League, and 13-10-2 with a 2.84 GAA in 29 games for the Worcester Railers of the East Coast Hockey League.

—Alex Ovechkin and his offseason sidekick, the Stanley Cup Trophy, are headed to the World Cup.

Ovechkin, the Russian All-Star forward for the Capitals, will bring the trophy to Moscow for fan viewing at a public site before Russia and Croatia play in the quarterfinal match at the World Cup on Saturday.

In his 13th NHL season, Ovechkin is one of Russia’s most popular professional athletes. Fans take the streets in Capitals’ gear in support of Ovechkin year-round. Ovechkin said after attending last week’s World Cup win over Spain that he would gladly meet any fan that wants a picture of the Stanley Cup this week.

—The Nashville Predators have signed forward Colin Blackwell to a two-year, two-way contract.

The deal would pay the former Harvard star $650,000 (NHL) or $100,000 (AHL) in 2018-19 and $700,000 or $100,000 the following season.

Blackwell was drafted in the seventh round by the San Jose Sharks in 2011 before he headed to Harvard. He has played the last two seasons in the AHL, including a breakout 2017-18 season with the Rochester Americans in which he scored 17 goals and tallied 28 assists in 61 games.

—Field Level Media