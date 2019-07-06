NHL notebook: Sullivan gets four-year extension with Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan agreed to a contract extension through the 2023-24 season on Friday.

Sullivan’s extension will begin after the 2019-20 campaign. He has won two Stanley Cup titles since becoming Penguins coach in December 2015.

“Mike has done a great job delivering four 100-plus-point seasons with our team,” Pittsburgh general manager Jim Rutherford said in a statement. “To win back-to-back Cups in this era speaks volumes of him as a coach. His instincts in managing the inter-workings of our team both on and off the ice has been impressive.”

The 51-year-old Sullivan is 174-92-34 as coach of the Penguins with the club reaching the playoffs in all four seasons. Pittsburgh won the Stanley Cup in 2016 and 2017, making Sullivan the first American-born coach to win multiple Stanley Cups.

—Defenseman Scott Harrington has re-signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets on a three-year deal that runs through the 2021-22 season.

Harrington, who was a restricted free agent, played in 73 games with the Blue Jackets last season and had two goals and a career-best 15 assists.

“Scott Harrington is a very smart, reliable defenseman who made great strides to become a regular contributor on our blueline last season,” said Jarmo Kekalainen, the team’s general manager. “He works very hard and has continued to improve steadily over the past three seasons. Scott has shown himself to be an excellent leader who has earned the respect of his coaches and teammates and we look forward to his continued contributions to our club.”

—The Arizona Coyotes signed forwards Michael Bunting and Hudson Fasching to two-year, two-way contracts, the team announced. Terms of the deals were not announced.

Bunting, a fourth-round draft pick by the Coyotes in 2014, made his NHL debut with the Coyotes last season, scoring one goal in five games. He also played 52 games with the Tucson Roadrunners of the AHL, tallying 19 goals and 22 assists.

Fasching, taken in the fourth round by the Los Angeles Kings in 2013, appeared in 22 games over three seasons with the Sabres, notching a goal and two assists. He finished with 16 goals and 17 assists in 64 games with the Roadrunners last season.

—The Tampa Bay Lightning re-signed forward Cedric Paquette to a two-year, $3.3 million contract.

Paquette scored a career-high 13 goals while posting 17 points last season. The 25-year-old has 67 points (40 goals, 27 assists) in 316 games with the Lightning over the past five-plus seasons.

Tampa Bay also re-signed forward Carter Verhaeghe to a one-year, two-way contract. The 23-year-old had 82 points (34 goals, 48 assists) in 76 games for Syracuse of the American Hockey League last season.

—The Edmonton Oilers signed their top 2019 draft pick — defenseman Philip Broberg — to a three-year, entry-level deal on Thursday. Financial terms were not announced.

Broberg, 18, was the No. 8 overall pick in the draft and the third defenseman taken.

With AIK of the Swedish Allsvenskan League, Broberg had two goals and seven assists in 41 games during the 2018-19 season. He added eight points (two goals, six assists) for AIK J-20 in the Swedish SuperElit League.

