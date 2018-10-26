NHL notebook: Suspension upheld for Capitals' Wilson

The 20-game suspension of Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson will stand, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has ruled.

FILE PHOTO: Oct 3, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson is introduced before the game against the Boston Bruins at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL announced Thursday that Bettman has upheld the suspension, determining that the illegal check to the head of St. Louis Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist in a preseason game was avoidable.

Sundqvist sustained a concussion, a right shoulder sprain and facial lacerations in the Sept. 30 game.

Bettman heard Wilson’s appeal of the suspension on Oct. 18. Wilson so far has missed eight games, and he will lose $1.26 million in salary. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Wilson is considered a repeat offender under the collective bargaining agreement. This was his fourth suspension since September 2017.

—The Vegas Golden Knights have agreed to terms with defenseman Nate Schmidt on a six-year, $35.7 million contract, the team announced.

The contract carries an annual average value of $5.95 million, but Schmidt will make $8.8 million in the first year with his signing bonus. It also includes a 10-team, no-trade clause, according to TSN.

Schmidt, 27, currently is serving a 20-game suspension for violating the NHL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. So far, he has missed nine games. Schmidt registered 36 points (five goals, 31 assists) in 2017-18.

—The Nashville Predators recalled forward Rocco Grimaldi from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League to fill the roster spot of defenseman Dan Hamhuis, who was placed on injured reserve.

Grimaldi, 25, is tied for fourth in the AHL in points with 11. He has four goals and seven assists in eight games. He has played in 37 games in the NHL with Florida and Colorado over the past four seasons.

Hamhuis, 35, was placed on injured reserved Wednesday. The team has not commented on the nature of his injury. He played just 5:13 on Tuesday in a 5-4 loss to San Jose.

—Field Level Media