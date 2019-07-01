Duchene signs with Predators on $56 million deal

FILE PHOTO: Ottawa Senators' Matt Duchene is seen during the NHL Global Series hockey game between Colorado Avalanche and Ottawa Senators at Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden November 10, 2017. TT News Agency/Erik Simander via REUTERS

Center Matt Duchene, one of the top free agents on the market, signed a seven-year, $56 million contract with the Nashville Predators on Monday.

Duchene, 28, matched his career best of 70 points (career-high 31 goals, 39 assists) in 73 games last season with the Columbus Blue Jackets and Ottawa Senators, who traded him in February. He had 10 points in 10 playoff games, helping Columbus to an unlikely sweep of the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round.

“Our objective this offseason was to bolster our offense, and signing Matt Duchene gives us another dynamic goal-scoring, playmaking center,” Predators general manager David Poile said in a statement.

“We are excited to add his skill and experience to our top-six forwards and look forward to the next seven years of Matt and his family in Smashville. Matt’s love of country music and passion for the city of Nashville make this partnership a perfect fit.”

Duchene, the third pick in the 2009 NHL Draft, spent eight-plus seasons with the Colorado Avalanche before being traded to the Senators on Nov. 5, 2017. The two-time All-Star has 547 points (232 goals, 315 assists) in 727 games.

The Predators helped make room for Duchene by trading six-time All-Star defenseman P.K. Subban to the New Jersey Devils on June 22. Subban had three years remaining on an eight-year, $72 million contract, and the deal freed up $9 million in cap space for the Predators for 2019-20, according to Sportsnet.

—Field Level Media