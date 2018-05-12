Predators C Fisher retires from NHL, for good this time

Nashville Predators center Mike Fisher announced his retirement on Saturday after 18 NHL seasons, with no plans to return for another cameo.

Apr 20, 2018; Nashville, TN, USA; Nashville Predators center Mike Fisher (12) takes the ice for warmups after kissing his son Isaiah Fisher prior to game five of the first round of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

“I’ve milked this cow as long as it’ll go,” he told reporters. “It’s bone dry.”

Fisher came out of retirement in January to take one last shot at a Stanley Cup title as the Predators’ fourth-line center, after spending the previous season as the team’s captain. Nashville was eliminated by the Winnipeg Jets in Game 7 of their second-round series on Thursday, a contest Fisher missed with a lower-body injury. A to Z Sports Nashville reported the injury led to a Wednesday surgery on the meniscus in his left knee.

“You don’t want to be cleaning out your locker in May, there’s no question,” Fisher said. “I had a great three months or whatever it was. I enjoyed every minute of it. I enjoyed coming to work with these guys. It was a great group of people, from the players to the whole organization and staff.

“I’m glad I came back. It was awesome. Obviously disappointing, but that’s the way it goes sometimes. I know this team, they’ll learn and grow and be better. There’s a lot to look forward to.”

Fisher, who turns 38 next month, tallied two goals and two assists in 16 regular-season games before posting one goal in 12 playoff games, averaging 11:14 of ice time in the postseason.

He spent the past seven-plus years of his 18-year career in Nashville after arriving via trade from the Ottawa Senators, going on to total 241 points in 429 games for the Predators. In 10-plus years in Ottawa, he had 348 points in 675 games. He scored at least 18 goals in a season 10 times in his career and topped 40 points seven times.

Fisher told reporters Saturday that he would consider returning to the Predators’ organization in some form down the road.

“We’ll see,” he said. “I’m sure we’ll have some conversations in the future. Right now, I don’t really know what that’s going to look like. But we’ll see.”