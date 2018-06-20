Report: Nashville Predators' Austin Watson faces domestic assault charge

Nashville Predators forward Austin Watson was arrested Saturday night and is facing a domestic assault charge, according to ESPN.

Apr 22, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Colorado Avalanche defenseman Nikita Zadorov (16) defends against Nashville Predators left wing Austin Watson (51) in the first period in game six of the first round of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The network cites the Franklin Police Department in Tennessee in its report.

Watson was released on a $4,500 bond and must return to court on June 28.

“We are still gathering facts and it is not appropriate for us to comment further at this time, but this is a matter that we are taking very seriously and will cooperate fully with the investigation by law enforcement,” a statement from the team reads. “The Nashville Predators have and will continue to stand side by side with AMEND in the fight to end violence against women.”

Watson, 26, was taken 18th overall by the Predators in 2010 and has become a regular in the past two seasons, averaging 76.5 games in that span.

He finished last season with a career-best 19 points and had another eight points in the playoffs before the Predators were eliminated in the second round.

—Field Level Media