New York Islanders fire GM Snow, coach Weight

The New York Islanders began a housecleaning on Tuesday by announcing the firings of general manager Garth Snow and coach Doug Weight.

New York Islanders General Manager Garth Snow at the announcement that the NHL's New York Islanders will move to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn from 2015 in New York October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The team also said recently-hired president of hockey operations Lou Lamoriello will take over GM duties. Lamoriello will also lead the search for a new coach.

“The New York Islanders would like to thank both Garth and Doug for their dedication to the franchise,” Lamoriello said in a statement. “Both started their tenures with the franchise as players and grew as tremendous leaders to the positions they held.”

The Islanders said both men will remain with the organization in unspecified roles. Snow had been GM since 2006 and Weight had served as coach since January 2017.

New York qualified for the playoffs in just four of 12 seasons under Snow’s leadership.

Weight was 59-49-14 in 1 1/2 seasons with the Islanders. The team went 35-37-10 last season.

The Islanders hired the 75-year-old Lamoriello last month. The Hall of Fame executive was the architect of three Stanley Cup crowns during his tenure with the New Jersey Devils.

