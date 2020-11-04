Islanders, D Pulock agree to two-year deal

FILE PHOTO: Sep 9, 2020; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) and New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock (6) look for the puck during the third period in game two of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Gerry Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Defenseman Ryan Pulock agreed to terms on a two-year deal with the New York Islanders, the club announced Wednesday.

Financial terms were not announced.

The Islanders selected Pulock with the No. 15 overall pick of the 2013 NHL Draft, and he joined the team on a full-time basis in the 2017-18 season. He has led the Islanders defensemen in scoring in each of the past two seasons.

Pulock, 26, has 108 points (31 goals, 77 assists) in 234 career games.

In 68 games in the 2019-20 season, he scored 35 points (10 goals, 25 assists).