Islanders name Stanley Cup champion Trotz as head coach

(Reuters) - Barry Trotz, who resigned this week as coach of the Washington Capitals fresh from their Stanley Cup win, will take over behind the bench of the New York Islanders, the National Hockey League team said on Thursday.

Jun 12, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Capitals coach Barry Trotz waves during the Stanley Cup championship parade and celebration. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Trotz resigned from his position as coach with the Capitals on Monday, less than two weeks after leading the franchise to their first Stanley Cup title in their 44-year history, and will now try to mirror that success with the Islanders.

“Barry brings to the New York Islanders franchise a tremendous amount of knowledge, experience and success,” Islanders President and General Manager Lou Lamoriello said in a statement.

“He is and has been one of the top coaches in the National Hockey League. I am excited to have the opportunity to work with him.”

Trotz has 762 career wins as a coach, which puts him fifth on the NHL’s all-time list, trailing Scotty Bowman, Joel Quenneville, Ken Hitchcock and Al Arbour.

The 55-year-old Canadian took Washington to the playoffs in each of his four seasons in charge.

By winning the Stanley Cup, Trotz triggered a two-year extension to his contract, but the financial terms were reportedly below market value and the two sides were unable to work out a suitable agreement.

Terms of Trotz’s contract with the Islanders, who have missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, were not disclosed but TSN reported that he agreed to join the team on a five-year deal worth more than $4 million annually.

Prior to joining Washington, Trotz was the first head coach of the Nashville Predators, where he spent 15 seasons before being fired in 2014 after failing to lead the team to the playoffs in his final two campaigns.

He then joined the Capitals, a team that won the Presidents’ Trophy in two of his four seasons for posting the NHL’s best record during the regular season.