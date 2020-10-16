Rangers re-sign D DeAngelo on reported two-year deal

FILE PHOTO: Jan 13, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Tony DeAngelo (77) controls the puck as Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Josh Anderson (77) trails the play during the second period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers avoided arbitration by re-signing restricted free agent defenseman Tony DeAngelo, the team announced Thursday.

Multiple media outlets reported the deal was for two years at $4.8 million per season.

DeAngelo, who turns 25 on Oct. 24, is coming off a career season in which he was one of the league’s top-scoring defensemen. The right-handed shooter tied for fourth among NHL defensemen in both goals (15) and points (53) in 68 games -- all career highs.

The New Jersey native became the first Rangers defenseman with at least 50 points in a season since Hall of Famer Brian Leetch in the 2001-02 season. He also became the first Rangers blueliner since Leetch in 2000-01 to produce at least 15 goals in a season.

Over his first four NHL seasons, DeAngelo has tallied 24 goals and 81 assists in 200 career games. He was originally a first-round pick (No. 19 overall) of the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2014 NHL Draft, but he broke into the NHL with the Arizona Coyotes in 2016-17. He was dealt to New York as part of a June 2017 trade that shipped Derek Stepan and Antti Raanta to Arizona.

Earlier Thursday, the Rangers also retained their backup goaltender by signing Alexandar Georgiev to a reported two-year, $4.85 million contract. Georgiev was also a restricted free agent.

--Field Level Media