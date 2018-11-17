Rangers acquire Strome from Oilers for Spooner

The New York Rangers acquired forward Ryan Strome from the Edmonton Oilers on Friday in exchange for forward Ryan Spooner.

FILE PHOTO: Nov 6, 2018; Tampa, FL, USA;Edmonton Oilers center Ryan Strome (18) is congratulated by left wing Drake Caggiula (91) as he scores a goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

Strome, 25, had two points (one goal, one assist) in 18 games for the Oilers this season. Overall, he has 162 points (59 goals, 103 assists) in 358 games with the New York Islanders (2013-17) and Oilers.

Spooner, 26, had two points (one goal, one assist) in 16 games for the Rangers. He has 160 points (46 goals, 114 assists) in 289 career games with the Boston Bruins (2012-18) and Rangers.

The Rangers are hoping Strome can reach his potential with them. Strome was the fifth overall pick of the 2011 draft by the Islanders.

“I think he brings a little bit of everything,” New York general manager Jeff Gorton said in a statement, “and with our group right now, having somebody who can play in all different areas of the game, I think he can help us.

“When you’re a top-five pick overall there’s a lot of pressure on you to perform. ... I think he feels like, and we feel like, maybe there’s a little bit more that he can still get to the level we’re all hoping he can get to.”

Strome’s best season was when he scored 50 points (17 goals, 33 assists) for the Islanders in 2014-15, his second season in the league.

Spooner was a second-round pick in the 2010 draft. He was acquired from Boston last February.

Spooner’s top campaign was 2015-16 when he tallied 49 points (13 goals, 36 assists) for the Bruins.

—Field Level Media