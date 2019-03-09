NHL: Rangers reach deal with G Huska

Goaltender Adam Huska agreed to an entry-level deal with the New York Rangers, the team announced on Saturday.

Huska, 21, was a seventh-round selection by the Rangers in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft and has spent the last three seasons playing for the Connecticut Huskies.

At Connecticut, Huska went 20-38-8, allowing 2.90 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Before his college career, Huska played for the USHL’s Green Bay Gamblers for part of 2014-15 and all of the following season. He was named the USHL top goalie in the latter season after going 26-9-2 with a 1.82 GAA, a .931 save percentage and four shutouts.

—Field Level Media