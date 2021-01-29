Rangers hope to build on rookie's breakthrough vs. Penguins

Heading into Thursday night’s game against the Buffalo Sabres, coach David Quinn believed his New York Rangers were better than their early-season record.

Jan 22, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Rangers left wing Phillip Di Giuseppe (33) and defenseman Adam Fox (23) and center Brett Howden (21) congratulate center Filip Chytil (72) on his goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period at the PPG Paints Arena. Pittsburgh won 4-3 in a shoot-out. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

On Saturday night, the Rangers hope to find out if their path has been redirected thanks to a milestone goal by their player with the brightest future when New York hosts Pittsburgh in a battle of longtime rivals.

Both teams were off Friday following eventful road games Thursday.

The Rangers snapped a four-game losing streak in dramatic fashion when rookie Alexis Lafreniere made his first NHL goal a memorable one by scoring in overtime to lift New York to a 3-2 win over the Sabres.

The Rangers outplayed the Sabres for most of the first 60 minutes Thursday night but were in danger of suffering their fifth straight one-goal loss before Lafreniere, the No. 1 pick in October’s draft, teamed up with Colin Blackwell for a 2-on-1 that began with Blackwell stealing the puck from Jack Eichel and passing to Lafreniere, who fired a shot beyond the extended stick of Buffalo goalie Linus Ullmark at the 2:47 mark.

The goal made Lafreniere the first No. 1 pick to score his first career goal in overtime.

“Overtime, game-winning goal, it was really special,” Lafreniere said. “I’ll never forget this moment, for sure.”

The big goal by Lafreniere provided a much-needed boost for the Rangers, who outshot the Sabres 39-25 after outshooting their opponents 140-99 during the four-game losing streak.

“We needed this because we had done a lot of good things,” Quinn said. “I look at the standings and I see our point total regarding the rest of the league and I’m shaking my head. I know what we’re capable of doing. These players know what we’re capable of doing.”

Meanwhile Sidney Crosby had a rare second-straight subpar game as the Penguins fell to Boston, 4-1, on Thursday.

Few players and teams have done more over the last 15 years than Crosby and the Penguins, who have won three Stanley Cups since selecting Crosby with the No. 1 pick of the 2005 draft.

But Crosby endured some atypical struggles as the Penguins dropped both games of a series in Boston against the Bruins. Crosby was scoreless with a plus/minus rating of minus-2 in both losses. It was just the fourth time he’s gone scoreless while registering a plus/minus of minus-2 or worse in back-to-back games and the first time since Nov. 4-7, 2019, when he had a minus-4 and a minus-2 against the Bruins and New York Islanders, respectively.

Crosby was far from the only Penguins player to scuffle against the Bruins, who limited Pittsburgh to a season-low 17 shots on Thursday.

“We need just to look in the mirror and fight every shift,” Penguins center Evgeni Malkin said. “It’s not a pretty game right now. ... We need to try to play simple and need to just work, work, work.”