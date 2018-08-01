FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2018 / 3:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

Rangers, Spooner agree to two-year deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Restricted free agent forward Ryan Spooner and the New York Rangers agreed to a two-year contract on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Mar 21, 2015; Sunrise, FL, USA; Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo (1) makes the final save on a shot by Boston Bruins center Ryan Spooner (51) in a shootout at BB&T Center. The Panthers won 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Robert Mayer-USA TODAY Sports - 8467667

Multiple media outlets pegged the deal’s value at an average of $4 million per year. Last season, he made $2,825,000.

The sides avoided an arbitration hearing, with Spooner becoming the last of the Rangers’ restricted free agents to settle with the club.

Spooner, 26, was acquired by New York at last season’s trade deadline in a deal that moved winger Rick Nash to the Boston Bruins. In a total of 59 games for the two teams, Spooner amassed 13 goals, 28 assists and a plus-6 rating.

Spooner broke into the NHL with the Bruins by playing four games in 2012-13. In six NHL seasons, he has 45 goals and 113 assists in 273 games.

—Field Level Media

