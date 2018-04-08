Rangers fire head coach Vigneault after missing playoffs

(Reuters) - The New York Rangers have fired head coach Alain Vigneault after missing the playoffs for the first time in eight years, the team announced on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO - May 9, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault looks on against the Ottawa Senators during the third period in game six of the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

The decision was revealed following the team’s 5-0 season-ending loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Rangers finished dead last in the Metropolitan Division, with just 77 points, and will be an observer of the post-season for the first time since the 2009-10 campaign.

Vigneault spent five seasons at the helm, compiling a 226-147-37 record in the regular season with a playoff record of 31-30.

The 56-year-old Vigneault took the Rangers to the Stanley Cup season during his first season in New York in 2013-14.

The team lost to the Los Angeles Kings in five games.