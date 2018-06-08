Tampa Bay Lightning favored to win 2019 Stanley Cup

The Washington Capitals are celebrating their first Stanley Cup title but they aren’t favored to successfully defend their crown next season.

May 23, 2018; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) and center Yanni Gourde (37) chase the puck with Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) and center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) in the third period in game seven of the Eastern Conference Final in the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

In fact, seven teams have better odds to win the 2019 Stanley Cup, according to Bovada.

The Tampa Bay Lightning are installed as 9-1 favorites to win the crown in odds released Friday by Bovada.

The Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, Vegas Golden Knights and Winnipeg Jets are all 10-1. The Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins are 11-1.

Following are the Capitals at 14-1.

Washington finished off a 4-1 series win over the Golden Knights on Thursday that represents the first title in franchise history.

The Capitals were 49-26-7 in the regular season before their stellar playoff run that included series wins over the Columbus Blue Jackets, Penguins and Lightning prior to the Stanley Cup Final.

Tampa Bay was one victory away from reaching the Final before Washington won the final two games of the Eastern Conference finals.

On the other end of the spectrum, the longest odds are attached to the Ottawa Senators at 100-1.

The Arizona Coyotes and Vancouver Canucks are 80-1, the Detroit Red Wings are 75-1 and the New York Rangers are 70-1.

—Field Level Media