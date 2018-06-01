Ottawa senators assistant GM Lee arrested after incident in Buffalo

Ottawa Senators assistant general manager Randy Lee was arrested Thursday night and charged with second-degree harassment at an arraignment hearing on Friday in Buffalo, N.Y., according to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

Lee was accused of rubbing the shoulders of a 19-year-old male shuttle bus driver and making lewd comments, Flynn said in a press conference after the arraignment.

The alleged altercation happened on a shuttle bus Thursday night as Lee was being taken from a downtown restaurant and bar back to his hotel.

The driver reported the incident to security upon returning to the hotel, who in turn notified local police.

“It’s a violation. It’s not even a misdemeanor,” Flynn told reporters. “Like I said, it’s not the crime of the century here. But I’ve got a 19-year-old victim.”

Flynn also said he expects the matter to be handled in another court appearance Monday and doesn’t anticipate Lee facing any jail time, although it is punishable by up to 15 days in jail.

Lee’s passport was also seized and he was ordered to stay away from a Westin Hotel in the city.

Buffalo is currently hosting the NHL scouting combine, which began last Monday and runs through Saturday.

According to the Senators’ official web site, Lee has been with the club the last 23 seasons, including the last four in his current position.