Ottawa Senators assistant GM Lee pleads not guilty to harrassment

Ottawa Senators assistant general manager Randy Lee pleaded not guilty to second-degree harassment charges in Buffalo City Court on Monday and was allowed to return to Canada.

Lee’s passport was seized after he was arrested Thursday night and charged Friday for allegedly rubbing the shoulders of a 19-year-old male shuttle bus driver and making lewd comments. He was in Buffalo for the NHL combine, which ended on Saturday.

Lee is scheduled to return to court on June 22. Neither he nor his attorney commented after Monday’s hearing.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn doesn’t anticipate Lee facing any jail time, although the charge is punishable by up to 15 days in jail.

Lee has been with the Senators for the 23 seasons, including the last four in his current position.

—Field Level Media