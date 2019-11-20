Senators' Ryan to enter player assistance program

FILE PHOTO: Nov 11, 2019; Raleigh, NC, USA; Ottawa Senators right wing Bobby Ryan (9) skates with the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. The Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Ottawa Senators 8-2. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Ottawa Senators forward Bobby Ryan will take leave from the team while participating in the NHL/NHL Players’ Association assistance program, the league and union announced Wednesday.

The NHL and NHLPA also announced that they will have no further comment on the situation.

Senators coach D.J. Smith told reporters that Ryan wasn’t feeling well ahead of the team’s 4-3 victory over Detroit on Tuesday. Smith did not offer any other details about Ryan, who didn’t play in the game.

Ryan, 32, has scored one goal and set up three others in 16 games this season for the Senators (9-11-1), who visit the Montreal Canadiens (11-6-4) on Wednesday.

He has collected 250 goals and 301 assists in 825 career games with the Ducks and Senators since being selected by Anaheim with the second overall pick of the 2005 NHL Draft.

—Field Level Media