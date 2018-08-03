Senators F Stone avoids arbitration with one-year deal

Forward Mark Stone and the Ottawa Senators avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $7.35 million contract, the team announced Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Dec 16, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates a goal scored in the third period of the Scotiabank NHL100 Classic hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens at Lansdowne Park. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

Stone’s salary is currently the highest on the team for the 2018-19 season.

The 26-year-old was reportedly seeking $9 million in arbitration while the Senators offered $5 million.

Stone is slated to become an unrestricted free agent following the upcoming season.

Stone has scored 20 or more goals in four consecutive seasons. He had 20 goals and a career-best 42 assists last season, but played in just 58 games due to an assortment of injuries.

His career best for goals is 26 during the 2014-15 season.

Stone has 95 goals and 154 assists (249 points) in 307 games over parts of six seasons with Ottawa.

—Field Level Media