Flyers fire coach Hakstol; Gordon named interim

The Philadelphia Flyers dismissed head coach Dave Hakstol on Monday, hours after a team spokesman declared a report about Hakstol’s imminent firing untrue.

FILE PHOTO: Nov 27, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Flyers head ocas Dave Hakstol behind the bench against the Ottawa Senators during the third period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

“After meeting this morning with Dave Hakstol and thoughtful consideration, I have decided to relieve him of his duties as head coach,” general manager Chuck Fletcher said in a statement. “As I continue to assess the team, I feel that this is the best course of action for our group moving forward. I’d like to thank Dave for his service to the team and organization. Scott Gordon will serve as head coach on an interim basis.”

The Courier Post of New Jersey, citing multiple sources, reported Sunday that the team would announce Hakstol’s ouster Sunday night or Monday morning. The report also indicated, again citing sources, that Joel Quenneville — who won three Stanley Cup titles with the Chicago Blackhawks — was offered the job and would take it.

A team spokesman denied the Courier Post’s report to ESPN later Sunday, and Fox Sports Midwest reported Quenneville denied the report of him taking the job in Philadelphia.

Gordon is the coach of the Flyers’ AHL affiliate and was the head coach of the New York Islanders from 2008-10.

The Flyers, losers of four straight and 3-8-3 over their last 14 games, are last in the Eastern Conference with 28 points, one point below the New Jersey Devils. They’ve been outscored 22-8 in their last four games, and five of their goals came in one game.

Fueling the heightened speculation over Hakstol’s fate was the acknowledgment by Fletcher, who took over Dec. 3 after the firing of Ron Hextall, that he wanted to study Hakstol’s performance.

In four seasons with the Flyers, Hakstol went 134-101-42. Philadelphia lost in the first round of the playoffs in his first and third seasons and missed the postseason in the 2016-17 season.

Quenneville has a career record of 890-532 with 77 ties and 137 overtime losses with the Blackhawks, St. Louis Blues and Colorado Avalanche. He won Stanley Cup titles with Chicago in the 2009-10, 2012-13 and 2014-15 seasons.

—Field Level Media