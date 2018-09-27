NHL investigating Flyers' Lehtera after cocaine ring report

The NHL is investigating Philadelphia Flyers forward Jori Lehtera after a Finnish news outlet reported he was questioned by police in his native Finland about his involvement in a cocaine ring.

FILE PHOTO: Apr 11, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Jori Lehtera (15) skates with the puck as iPittsburgh Penguins defenseman Olli Maatta (3) defends during the second period n game one of the first round of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG PAINTS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

According to an online translation of the report, Lehtera is among 23 suspects from a group accused of distributing two kilos of cocaine since January of 2017, and seven people are currently in jail relating to the case. The report adds that a house Lehtera owns was raided, but he has denied involvement and has not been charged.

“We will be investigating the situation and will have no further comment pending the completion of that process,” NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said in a statement to the Courier-Post.

Said Flyers general manager Ron Hextall said: “We have spoken with Jori Lehtera and the league office regarding the reports out of Finland and will reserve any further comment on the matter at this time.”

Lehtera, 30, had three goals and five assists in 62 games with the Flyers last season after arriving via trade from the St. Louis Blues. His best season was his first in the NHL, when he had 14 goals and 30 assists in 2014-15.

Lehtera is set to make $5 million this season in the final year of his contract.

—Field Level Media